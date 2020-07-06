Telangana reports 1,590 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to the state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The state's coronavirus count has touched 23,902 including 12,703 cured/discharged and 295 deaths.

Presently, 10,904 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals of the state. (ANI)

