Telangana reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 2,95,431

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Telangana reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, 147 discharges, and one death on Friday, as per the state health department.

The State Health Department in its Saturday bulletin said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,95,431 including 2,91,846 discharges.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,977. Besides, 1,608 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Friday.

Out of the total of 2,95,431 cases, 2,06,802 are asymptomatic while 88,629 are symptomatic.

As many as 35,421 samples were tested on Friday and 845 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.78 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally has reached 1,08,14,304, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. (ANI)