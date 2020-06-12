Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,484.
According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,278 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 174 people died due to coronavirus.
Presently, 2,032 coronavirus patients isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)
Telangana reports 164 new coronavirus cases
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:08 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,484.