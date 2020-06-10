Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department.

With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.

"178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Telangana on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 3920, including 1742 discharged, 2030 active cases and 148 deaths," said the state health department.

As many as 2,030 patients are in isolation and under treatment in different hospitals in the state, the department said.

India saw another day of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

