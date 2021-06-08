Telangana reports 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Telangana saw 1,897 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state's total count of cases to 5,95,000.

The state also saw 15 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours and the toll has gone up to 3,409.

According to the State Health Department, there were 2,982 recoveries and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 5,67,285.



The state's fatality rate stands at 0.57 per cent and recovery rate at 95.34 per cent.

Telangana has 24,306 active cases.

Over 1.3 lakh tests were performed in the state in the last 24 hours and over 1.61 crore tests have been performed so far. (ANI)

