Telangana reports 1,924 new coronavirus cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): As many as 1,924 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana.

According to the state government's data, the total number of cases reached to 29,536 including 11,933 active cases, 17,279 discharged cases and 324 deaths.

India's coronavirus count has touched 7,42,417 on Wednesday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured/discharged from the disease while one patient has been migrated. (ANI)

