Telangana reports 197 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Telangana reported 197 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,93,253 on Sunday, the health department informed.

376 discharges were reported by the health department on Saturday which took the total number of corona recovered patients to 2,88,275.

The covid death toll in the state has reached 1589 with one death reported in the last 24 hours.



The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in Telangana stand at 0.54% and 98.3% respectively.

Active cases in the state amounted to 3,389 as of Saturday 8 PM.

As per the health department, 29,560 samples were tested yesterday taking the total number of samples tested to 76,62,540 and 1,842 people are in home or institutional isolation as part of the quarantine procedure, it added.

(ANI)

