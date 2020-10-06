Telangana reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 (ANI): As many as 1,983 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana as of Monday at 8 pm, taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 2,02,594, the state health department said on Tuesday.

According to a media bulletin, 2,381 patients have recovered while 10 people died to the virus on Monday.



Of 2,02,594 cumulative count, there are 26,644 active cases, 1,74,769 recoveries in the state as of now.

A total of 1,181 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far in the state. The case fatality rate stands at 0.58 per cent and the recovery rate is at 86.26 per cent.

A total of 50,598 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

