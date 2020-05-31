Telangana reports 2,008 COVID-19 cases so far

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 2008 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana till May 29. The cases have risen in the last 15 days in some areas after the relaxation in lockdown, said Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Director of public health, Telangana.

Rao said that, the first case was registered in Telangana on March 2 this year. From the past 90 days, we are working to eradicate COVID-19

"We are working to eradicate COVID-19 for the last 90 days. A total of 2,008 cases have been reported till yesterday in Telangana. There were more positive cases from the people who came from abroad and who had attended event in Delhi's Nizzamuddin. We tried to overcome them but the cases have risen for the past 15 days in some areas after the lockdown relaxation," Rao said.

He said that positives cases are being reported from the people who have come through Vande Bharat flights.

"People who are coming from abroad through Vandhe Bharat have tested positive. People are coming out of their homes mostly after the relaxation in 4.0 lockdown. Earlier, only 82 people were reported positive because of one person in Suryapet," Rao said.

"In Borabanda, a young man who went to his grandmother's house and had a party, 20 positive cases were reported from there. Many families were affected only after the relaxation was given. We can stop spreading of disease by wearing mask, maintaining physical distance, and personal hygiene. It is difficult to maintain a lockdown for a long time," added Rao.

Dr Rao also told that people who have tested positive might experience long term effect on respiratory system.

"The Medical Department is conducting Surveillance. There might be a long term effect on respiratory system for the people who are reported positive. We conducted approximately 30,000 tests in Telangana," he said.

Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education said "The corona positive cases might increase. The public need not to worry. The usage of ventilators is very less for corona cases."

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 unfortunate deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)

