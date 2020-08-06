Telangana reports 2,092 new COVID-19 cases, tally surges to 73,050

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): With 2,092 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Telangana, the total number of coronavirus cases has surged to 73,050 on Thursday.

The total number of deaths rose to 589 in the state.

A COVID-19 bulletin by the state government said, "Among 21,346 samples tested, 2,092 new COVID - 19 cases reported on Wednesday.

According to the state government, a total of 52,103 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 589 Deaths due to Coronavirus in the State.

Presently, 20,358 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated, said the government.

The media bulletin for August 5 was released on August 6, by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana state. (ANI)

