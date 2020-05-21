Telangana reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,661

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Twenty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661 here.

It includes 12 migrants who were tested positive for coronavirus.

"The total active cases in the state stands at 608. The death toll in the state stands at 40. 1,013 patients have been cured and discharged. 89 migrants have tested positive till Wednesday in Telangana state," the state Health Department said.

A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 42,298 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 61,149 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,303 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

