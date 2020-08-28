Telangana reports 2,795 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Telangana has reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases as of August 26 at 8 pm, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 1,14,483, the State's Health Department said on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 27,600 active cases and 86,095 recoveries. With eight new deaths due to the virus, the toll has reached 788.

As many as 20,866 people are under home and institutional isolation.

While the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stands at 75.2 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate is at 0.68 per cent.

As many as 30,772 samples were tested per million population in Telangana and reports of 1,075 samples are awaited, the health department said.

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).



With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.



The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)