Telangana reports 2,817 new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): As many as new 2,817 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 2, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406 in the state.

According to the state health department, out of the total, there are 32,537 active cases, 1,00,013 people have recovered and 856 have died.

At present, 25,293 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the state. (ANI)

