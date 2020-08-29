Telangana reports 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state, informed the Health Department, Telangana Government.

The total number of cases include 28,941 active cases, 87,675 recoveries and 799 deaths, the Health Department said.

As many as 22,097 people are currently under home/institutional isolation in the state.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.

With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

