Telangana reports 299 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): Telangana on Saturday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, as per the State Health Department on Sunday.

With this, Telangana's total COVID-19 tally 2,91,666 including 4,191 active cases.

The new discharges reported in the state are 379, it said.



Two new deaths were reported in the state taking the total death toll to 1,577. The case fatality rate stands at 0.54%. The recovery rate is 98.02%.

India reported 15, 144 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases.

With 17,170 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries in the country reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has gone up to 1,52,274. (ANI)

