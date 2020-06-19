Telangana reports 3 deaths, 352 new cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Three deaths and 352 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The Health Department further informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,027 including 2,531 active cases.

So far, 3,301 patients have been discharged after treatment and 195 deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)

