Telangana reports 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload at 37,793

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): As many as 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 37,793 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.

Telangana reported 19 Covid-related new deaths and 3,982 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period, as per the state health department.

The cumulative caseload stands at 5,71,044, including 5,30,025 recoveries and 3,226 deaths.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 519, followed by Nalgonda with 218 cases and Khammam reported 215 new cases.

The recovery rate of the state is 92.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

79.9 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.1 per cent are symptomatic.

A total of 97,236 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,49,27,319.

Meanwhile, India reported over 1.73 lakh daily new cases, taking the active caseload to 22,28,724, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

