Telangana reports 379 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 2,88,789

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): As many as 379 new Covid-19 cases, 305 discharges, and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

With this, the tally for confirmed cases in the state reached 2,88,789 including 5,053 active coronavirus cases.

So far, 2,82,177 patients have been discharged after treatment, and 1,559 deaths have been reported due to the deadly virus here till Wednesday.



The state's recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent while the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.53 per cent.

Out of the total of 2,88,789 cases, 2,02,152 are asymptomatic while 86,637 are symptomatic.

A total of 41,246 samples were tested on January 6 and 2,776 patients were kept under home/institutional isolation. (ANI)

