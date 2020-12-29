Telangana reports 395 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): As many as 395 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported from Telangana on Monday.

While 627 patients have been discharged during the day, the state's health department said.





The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has gone up to 2,85,465.

Out of these, a total of 2,77,931 have recovered. While there are a total of 5,999 active cases currently 1,535 patients have succumbed to the virus till now in Telangana, it added. (ANI)

