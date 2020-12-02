Telangana reports 565 COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Telangana reported 565 COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,70,883.



According to the state's Health Department, a total of 2,60,155 people have recovered from Coronavirus infection in the state, while discharged cases and 1,462 deaths due to the viral infection.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,266.

Meanwhile, India reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 94,99,414, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. (ANI)

