Telangana reports 5926 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 20 (ANI): As many as 5926 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 related deaths were reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours and a total of 2209 people recovered from the infection.



According to a report provided by the State Health Department on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases reported in the state stands at 3,61,359, out of which 3,16,650 patients have recovered and 1856 deaths have been recorded.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana currently stands at 42,853.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the virus on Monday, following which State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the CM has mild symptoms and has been advised on isolation. (ANI)

