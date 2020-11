Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Telangana reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,69,816.



According to the state's Health Department, the total count of cases includes 2,58,336 discharged cases and 1,458 deaths. There are 10,022 active cases in the state.

India reported 38,772 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)