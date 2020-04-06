Telangana reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): With 62 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana went up to 334, with zero deaths reported on Sunday, according to the state health department.

According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of the state, a total of 290 active coronavirus positive cases are being treated at different hospitals across the state.

33 people have been cured or discharged so far, including 10 from Hyderabad and 11 from Karimnager, it said. Hyderabad reported the maximum number of active cases in the state crossing 139.

So far 11 people have died of the coronavirus.

The state has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.

The bulletin highlighted that the Chief Minister has reviewed with the health Minister, Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary and other Senior Officials regarding status and steps to be taken-up on prevention and containment of COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

