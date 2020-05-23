Telangana reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Sixty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,761.

"The total number of persons, who have been cured/discharged, is 1,043. The death toll in the State stands at 48," Telangana Health Department stated in a release.

A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 48,534 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

