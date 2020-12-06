Telangana reports 622 new cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Telangana reported 622 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,73,341 on Saturday.

According to the state's Health Department, a total of 622 new COVID-19 cases, 993 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,73,341 including 2,63,744 discharges and 1,472 deaths.



The active cases currently stand at 8,125 with 1,472 deaths reported in Telangana till Saturday.

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. (ANI)

