Telangana reports 7 deaths, 922 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): As many as 922 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the infection were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Monday.



The total cases due to coronavirus stand at 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths, and 17,630 active cases. A total of 1,456 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,717 people are in-home or institutional isolation in Telangana currently. (ANI)

