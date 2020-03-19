Telangana reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, total count 13

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases to 13. The newly-detected patients are all Indonesian nationals.

According to Telangana Health Ministry, one of the earlier patients is a 26-year-old man who has a travel history to Scotland recently. He had arrived in Telangana on March 16 and was admitted to a state-run hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, his samples returned positive for COVID-19.

All the patients are in the isolation ward in a state-run hospital here and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

