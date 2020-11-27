Telangana reports 715 new cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telangana reported 761 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,67,665.



According to the state's Health Department, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,67,665 including 2,55,378 discharged cases and 1,448 deaths.

The active cases in the state stand at 10,839.

Meanwhile, India reported 43,082 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 93,09,787, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. (ANI)

