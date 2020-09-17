Telangana reports 9 deaths, 2,159 more COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): As many as 2,159 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on September 16, taking the total number of cases to 1,65,003, informed the State Health Department on Thursday.



According to the Health Department, the total number of cases include 1,33,555 recoveries and 1,005 deaths so far. At present, there are 30,443 active cases in the State. While the recoveries stand at 80.94 per cent, the fatality rate is 0.60 per cent.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

