Telangana reports 925 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], November 21 (ANI): Telangana reported 925 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,62,653 in the state.

According to Telangana Health Department, 1,367 recoveries and three deaths were reported in the state on Friday.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,62,653 including 2,49,157 discharges, 1,426 deaths, and 12,070 active cases.



The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 94.86 per cent.

A total of 9,741 people are in-home or institutional isolation in the state.

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

