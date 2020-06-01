Telangana reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2,792

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Ninety-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,792, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

At present, 1,213 patients are being treated for the disease in various hospitals.

While 1,491 patients after being treated for the virus have been discharged from the hospital, 88 people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the State Health Department, zero positive cases reported for the past 14 days in Siricilla, Kamareddy, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Bhadradri, Asifabad, Adilabad, Gadwal, Nalgonda and Mahabubad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

