Telangana reports 983 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): In a media bulletin issued by the government of Telangana's State Health Department on Monday, 983 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

With these, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 67,660 including 18,500 active cases.

While 48,609 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 551.

"The total COVID-19 cases in India, currently stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)