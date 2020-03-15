Telangana reports third positive coronavirus case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A third COVID-19 positive case has been confirmed in Telangana and the patient has been admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital, said Telangana Health Ministry on Sunday.

"The third confirmed COVID-19 positive case in Telangana is a student who has a history of travelling from the Netherlands to Hyderabad," the Ministry officials said.

"The student's samples that were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for final confirmation have been tested COVID-19 positive," they added.

The patient is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward in the government hospital in Hyderabad.

Of the first two coronavirus cases who were admitted to the isolation ward of the government hospital, one was discharged two days ago after his samples were tested COVID-19 negative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths globally. (ANI)

