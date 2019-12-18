Telangana: Resident welfare association office-bearer files extortion complaint against activist

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Child rights activist Achyuta Rao by a society's welfare association official at Sanjeeva Reddy police station in Hyderabad under sections pertaining to extortion and threatening.

According to the police, a person named K Savibasiva Rao, General Secretary of Madhura Nagar Welfare Association had filed the complaint against Rao for allegedly demanding huge money from him and threatening the association.

As per the FIR, Savibasiva Rao in his complaint stated that the association had been trying for a link road in the C-Block, from C1 to C30 through state home, Yousufguda and had requested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the same due to an increase in the public and traffic needs.

GHMC officials had later inspected the site and given their recommendation for the link road.

However, after authorities asked the state home authorities to hand over their land earlier this year, Achyuta Rao had allegedly filed a writ petition against the move, the complainant stated in his FIR copy.

The complainant Rao has also alleged that the accused had threatened the commission and demanded a huge sum of money, following which the association paid some money to him to not interfere in the matter.

A case under Sections 384 and 506 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

