Telangana revokes COVID-19 treatment permission to private hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Director of Public Health in Telangana on Monday revoked the permission for COVID-19 treatment to a private hospital due to "inappropriate billing" and said the investigation is being held at other private hospitals also.

"Permission is hereby revoked for providing treatment to COVID patients for charging inappropriate and surplus billing at Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda. The investigation is going on certain other private hospitals too," Telangana State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said in a release. (ANI)

