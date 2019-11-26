Telangana RTC employees officially called off; employees asked to report for duty

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees on Monday called off their nearly two-month-old strike.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation-Joint Action Committee (TSRTC-JAC) has also asked all striking employees to report for duty from tomorrow.

TSRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since October 5, demanding the merger of TSRTC with the state government and revision of pay.

"The RTC employees started the strike on October 5 and it was going on till today. The strike has reached 52 days and after the High Court verdict and keeping the public hurdles in the notice the TSRTC-JAC has decided to call off strike officially," TSRTC-JAC release stated.

"The JAC has reminded earlier that SC had said that employees going on strike means they want to solve their issues but they do not intend to leave their duties forever. JAC also requested the government and authorities to provide the environment as it was earlier before the strike started. JAC will also fight for the rights of the employees who died during the strike. The JAC has asked the employees to join back the services immediately," the release added.

Earlier, Telangana State High Court on November 23 refused to adjudicate on the issue of the ongoing strike by TSRTC employees. The High Court decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement.

At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)

