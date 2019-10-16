Telangana: RTC workers' strike enters 12th day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers entered 12th day on Wednesday.

Uday Prakash, a TSRTC worker, speaking to ANI said: It is the 12th day today we have been on strike. Notice was given before going on the strike and yet the government has not called us for talks."

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao seems to be least bothered about us. He is behaving entirely differently. TNGOs (Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers) and all parties are giving full support to us."

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.

"This strike is going to be like the Telangana Separate State agitation (Sakala Janula Samme). We are fighting only to save the RTC and save democracy," he said.

"There is no democracy in the state. So far only the family is ruling the government. K Chandrashekar Rao is becoming a dictator like Adolf Hitler," added Prakash.

The workers are protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC.

"Telangana State High Court has ordered both parties to discuss the issue. We demand the government to consider the RTC issue and solve it. Privatization should not be done," said S L Padma, International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU).

The TSRTC workers had organised 'Rasta Roko' protests in all districts of the state on Tuesday.

"We also appeal to all the neighbouring states to come and be a part of our bandh call on October 19. All the parties are supporting the strike. We request all the people to support us," said Raghavulu, TSRTC zonal secretary.

Various political parties including BJP, Congress, TDP, and CPI have come together in support of the striking employees. (ANI)

