Telangana school principal loses job, starts 'thela' selling idli, dosa, vada

Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): The principal of a private school, who says he lost his job during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, now runs a 'thela' selling idli, vada and dosa in the Khammam district of Telangana.

The former school principal said he was forced to resort to selling food to ensure he could provide for his family.

Maragani Rambabu, the 36-year-old former Principal along with his wife runs the food cart serving hot breakfast.

Rambabu told ANI, "I used to be a Principal but after the lockdown was announced, the school management decided that they do not need a Principal till the school reopens. I did not have any other source of income to feed my family. So my wife and I decided to start the thela. We now sell idli, vada and dosa for breakfast now."

The man says there are many others like him who have become unemployed during the lockdown enforced to curb the coronavirus.

He said, "There are many people unemployed like me, I urge the Government to help them in this time of crisis." (ANI)

