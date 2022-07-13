Telangana schools closed due to heavy rains till July 18

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts of Telangana as the South West monsoon lashes the coastal state.

K Naga Ratna of the state IMD informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. She also informed ANI that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most places. Further, two places in Telangana will receive heavy to extreme rainfall.

"Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Very heavy to extreme rainfall is likely in two areas. 10-11 districts of the State have been issued warnings. This is the highest amount of rainfall till July since 2015," K Naga Ratna said.



"Telangana has recorded 125 per cent of the rainfall above normal conditions and all the districts have been recorded above normal conditions. This is very likely to be the highest amount of rainfall. Starting from 2015, this is the highest amount of rainfall till July," Ratna said.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days and the heavy rains and floods continuing in many parts of Telangana, the State government has declared that educational institutions in the State will remain shut this week. They will reopen on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials here on Wednesday afternoon.

An official circular released by the government states: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday)."

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the state. (ANI)

