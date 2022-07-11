Telangana schools, colleges shut for 3 days amid heavy rains

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Following heavy rains in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a high-level review meeting on the continuous rains.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that Rao has instructed all officials, MLAs, and ministers to be on high alert and conduct rescue operations on time if needed in various places in the state.

Telangana shut all educational institutions for three days of holiday from tomorrow amid heavy rains in the state. The decision was taken by Rao after a high-level meeting with ministers and officials for reviewing the situation in the state.



Earlier, the Chief Secretary also held a video conference with the collectors of districts and took stock of the situation. Officials have been told to be on high alert and people living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary.

Rao, who chaired a high-level review meeting on the flood situation in the state, said there will be heavy to very heavy rains in the state in the next four to five days.

"We have alerted all the district collectors and superintendent of police to take up the rescue operations in the flood-prone areas so that there are no loss of lives," Rao said.

"Holidays have been declared for all the educational institutions and we appeal to the people to not venture out of the houses unless it is an emergency," he said.

According to a bulletin from IMD, heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rains could be witnessed in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till Wednesday. (ANI)

