Telangana second-highest VAT levying state, why can't CM KCR reduce it: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that if 22 states/UTs have reduced the Value Added Taxes (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel, then why could not Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take a similar step, adding that Telangana is the second-highest VAT levying state.

"If 22 states in the country reduce VAT, why haven't KCR reduced it. Telangana is the second-highest VAT levying state," Bandi said in a press conference.

While reacting to the KCR's statement that he has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured, Bandi said, " The Centre has already given a letter to buy 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the farmers. The state government has reached an agreement with the FCI on rice purchases. When did the Centre say the market committees will be abolished".

"KCR stopped the farmers from cultivating paddy once and then again told them to cultivate the paddy, confusing the farmers," said Bandi.

"The Centre issued a letter on August 31, 2021, to buy the monsoon crop. Earlier, it had said it would buy 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Tell me if this letter came to you, I will send it again "said Bandi.

"Rao said that he will wage war on the Centre over the farm laws but the Supreme Court has already struck down these laws," added Bandi.

Earlier on Sunday, Rao alleged, "The Centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from the loose talk. We'll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us".

While, following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday. (ANI)