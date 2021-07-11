Telangana sees 704 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Telangana reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday till 5.30 pm.

The cumulative COVID-19 count has reached 6,31,218, including 10,724 active cases and 6,16,769 recoveries.

According to the state health department, 917 more patients have recovered from the virus. The death toll has gone up to 3,725.



Telangana's recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent and the case fatality rate is 0.59 per cent.

As many as 1,00,632 samples were tested today taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,96,94,564.

Out of the total cases registered in Telangana, 79.8 per cent of cases were asymptomatic while the remaining 20.2 per cent were symptomatic. (ANI)

