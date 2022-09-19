Telangana sees spike in dengue cases, administration on toes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): The state of Telangana has witnessed a spike in dengue cases today.

According to the Superintendent of Government Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar, there has been an increase in outpatients (OP). "There are around 1,000 plus OP on examination and symptoms like cold cough, body pains and some rashes in the body were found", he added.

He further said that most of the cases are those of dengue. Last month, the state had around 80 cases but in September, around 100 confirmed cases were reported at the Fever Hospital. Besides, there have been cases of chicken pox and diphtheria.



According to the superintendent, the patients have been given symptomatic support treatment and the recovery rate has been good so far.

He further said, "We have seen that the number of cases is more in the GHMC area but the severity of cases is less. Other than dengue, we have typhoid, jaundice and Gastroenteritis cases. Seasonal flu is more".

"The Telangana government is taking all the precautionary measures and all the staff have been alerted. The number of cases is increasing but not alarming", he added.

He further said that nearly 200 dengue cases were treated in the last two months but nobody required platelet transmission. 99 per cent of patients do not require transmission. They are recovering spontaneously and are given symptomatic treatment support only. (ANI)

