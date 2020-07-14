Telangana: Senior Congress leader, TPCC State Secretary G. Narendra Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Senior Congress Leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) State Secretary G. Narendra Yadav succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav informed that the Congress leader died at around 10 p.m. last night. He had been shifted to ICU and was on a ventilator in Yashoda Hospital.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, Yadav said, "He was a close associate to me. Six days back he was admitted at Yashoda Hospital after he was diagnosed positive with COVID-19. Two days back, he was shifted to ICU under a ventilator. He died at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda yesterday night at around 10 p.m." (ANI)

