Telangana sets audacious goals, achieves them: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Telangana [India], May 1 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the state always dreams big, sets audacious goals and achieves them.

The minister made the remarks during an online interaction with members of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), a not-for-profit society comprising of organisations working in the field of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, according to an official release.

The minister outlined how the state is combating the coronavirus pandemic. He apprised the PAFI team of the healthcare infrastructure that the state has readied to deal with any eventuality.

Talking about how Telangana has progressed over the last six years, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, "the state always dreams big, sets audacious goals and achieves them".

He said that the COVID-19 crisis has also opened up new avenues for Indian industry and now is the time to dream big and build on strengths.

The minister also said that India should seize the emerging opportunities that a post-COVID-19 world presents. He noted that the country has already demonstrated its strengths in the manufacturing front in pharma, in electronics and in the IT Services sector.

He said the central government should utilize the opportunity to carry out bold reforms and help unleash the inherent potential of the Indian industry. (ANI)

