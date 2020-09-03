Telangana sets up 'Loo Cafe' with options of disinfection, sanitization amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hyderabad city has come up with the unique concept of public toilets with options to sanitize and disinfect it. The facility named 'Loo Cafe' also offers to ensure hygiene for women and to mitigate any sort of risks at the public toilets.

"Often in public toilets, women and children need special considerations to stay protected from harmful germs, which gets overlooked. We at Loocafe has taken a step ahead to keep women hygiene on top along with men, with the high comfort level. There are many people who build washrooms as part of their corporate social responsibility activities, but for them, maintenance becomes the issue. But here so far, around 8,000-9,000 people have used this facility," K.Krishna Chaitanya, Director, Loo Cafe said while speaking to ANI.

"The main concept behind the Loo Cafe is women's safety. It is a free-to-use washroom and is maintained at a very high standard. People usually have a poor perception of public toilets so the main focus for us is to change the perception. We are focusing to spread this concept in entire India," said Representative of Loo Cafe, Shivangi.

Notably, this kind of washroom is a path-breaking step amid the pandemic when social distancing and cleanliness are keys to stay clean and healthy. (ANI)

