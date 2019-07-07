Telangana: Smile Box campaign kickstarts in Cyberabad

Cyberabad/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): To serve the underprivileged children, Bring a Smile Foundation along with Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), launched Smile Box campaign aimed at bringing a 'smile' on their faces.

'Smile boxes' were placed at nine shopping malls across the IT corridor and people were urged to drop items such as clothes, footwear, electronic gadgets, which they do not want to use anymore in them.

When the boxes get filled up with the items, the same would be distributed to the children residing in different parts of the limits.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police (Cyberabad) said, "We are happy to be part of the Smile Box campaign. This will not only provide an opportunity to citizens to participate in helping the underprivileged but it also reinforces the Cyberabad Police's commitment to serve the public."

Commissoner of Police has also congratulated everyone present and lauded the initiative to get citizens involved in helping the deserving.

Archana Suresh, founder, Bring a Smile Foundation said, "Bring a Smile Foundation believes that we have a responsibility to the community. Helping the needy by being instruments of action has been a cornerstone of this charitable Trust and we look forward to collaborating with the Cyberabad Police and reputed retail names for the Smile Box campaign."

Narendra Paruchuri, CEO Pragati Offset said, "We are delighted to be a part of the Smile Box campaign. We believe that enterprises can play a key role in aiding NGOs and entities to reach out to the economically backward. The Smile Box campaign is a great example of that collaboration." (ANI)

