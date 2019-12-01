Telangana: Son of BJP leader booked for 'outraging modesty' of model

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Police have registered a case against Ashish Goud, son of BJP leader and former MLA Nandeshwar Goud, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a model here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday at a hotel here.

"Today, we have received a complaint from a 27-year-old Telugu film industry model stating that she along with her friends went to a hotel here when Ashish Goud and his friends misbehaved with them, inappropriately touched them and used vulgar language," police said.

In her complaint submitted at Madhapur police station, the model alleged that the accused also threw glass bottles on the floor and was about to hit them.

"A bouncer -- Azaar -- was also standing next to the incident and was supporting Ashish Goud and his friends when they shouted at us to leave the place," reads the complaint.

Ashish, on the other hand, has termed the matter as a "blackmail politics".

"If someone is filing a case against me, then they should speak with facts and figures. They should have proof as well. This looks like opposition parties knowingly doing all these. I am not afraid of this blackmail politics and the false cases," said Goud.

A case has been registered under Section 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on in the matter. (ANI)

