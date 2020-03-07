Telangana Speaker suspends 6 Congress MLAs from Assembly for one day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Six Congress MLAs were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for a day for disrupting proceedings of the House on Saturday.

On the second day of the Budget session 2020-21 Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, moved the motion to suspend the MLAs under rule 340 of the Assembly rules after an argument between the members of Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The six Congress MLAs had disrupted the proceedings while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was addressing the House during the discussion on Motion of Thanks for the Governor's speech.

The Speaker took the decision after Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy proposed the MLAs suspension.

The suspended MLA's include Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, Podem Veeraiah and Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

They had been suspended for one day.

Earlier on March 5, Congress MP Revanth Reddy and Krishna Reddy were arrested for flying a drone over a farmhouse, which reportedly belongs to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (ANI)

