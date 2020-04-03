Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra condemns attack on health workers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra has condemned an attack on Doctors of Gandhi Hospital and assured strict action against the attackers.

The Minister said, " I strongly condemn the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. We will take strict action against the attackers,"

He asked, " If doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people's lives, what's the point of beating them?"

He added, "Attacking the Doctors is a damning act. Events like this are not good at a serious time. Doctors are working for the public for 24 hours. We provide protection to every doctor. Work with reassurance. We see events like this not repeated."

Relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died due to comorbidities attacked a doctor inside the isolation ward established on the eighth floor of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

